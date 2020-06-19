874 West Tremaine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Lease through Jan 2021 Only**



Charming 3/2 on Tremaine Ave. in Gilbert. This home is located is the Cayman Square neighborhood of Gilbert close to downtown Gilbert! Located Near Cooper and Guadalupe! Low maintenance desert landscaped front yard. The perfect touch of green that keeps you from having to waste your days mowing. Head inside and enjoy a gorgeous view through the archways straight to the sparking blue pool. The first of two living spaces basks in the natural light from the bay window. Head back into the heart of the home. The kitchen is lit by recessed lighting which works brilliantly with the light cabinetry and granite counter tops. Separate shower and tub let you erase the day with options. Dual sinks help ensure your own space and there is a walk in closet with a plethora of space available. The two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home. Head out side and get excited about the oversized covered patio space. Relax and gaze at the back fence covered in ivy. This is your dream oasis in the desert. Home has a private pool - pool service included in lease price!!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,437.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.