Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:44 PM

874 West Tremaine Avenue

874 West Tremaine Avenue · (480) 568-2666
Location

874 West Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1659 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
3D TOUR***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UkhpsKVXxsN

Lease through Jan 2021 Only**

Charming 3/2 on Tremaine Ave. in Gilbert. This home is located is the Cayman Square neighborhood of Gilbert close to downtown Gilbert! Located Near Cooper and Guadalupe! Low maintenance desert landscaped front yard. The perfect touch of green that keeps you from having to waste your days mowing. Head inside and enjoy a gorgeous view through the archways straight to the sparking blue pool. The first of two living spaces basks in the natural light from the bay window. Head back into the heart of the home. The kitchen is lit by recessed lighting which works brilliantly with the light cabinetry and granite counter tops. Separate shower and tub let you erase the day with options. Dual sinks help ensure your own space and there is a walk in closet with a plethora of space available. The two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home. Head out side and get excited about the oversized covered patio space. Relax and gaze at the back fence covered in ivy. This is your dream oasis in the desert. Home has a private pool - pool service included in lease price!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,437.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 West Tremaine Avenue have any available units?
874 West Tremaine Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 West Tremaine Avenue have?
Some of 874 West Tremaine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 West Tremaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
874 West Tremaine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 West Tremaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 West Tremaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 874 West Tremaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 874 West Tremaine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 874 West Tremaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 West Tremaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 West Tremaine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 874 West Tremaine Avenue has a pool.
Does 874 West Tremaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 874 West Tremaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 874 West Tremaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 West Tremaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
