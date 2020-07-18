All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
872 E IVANHOE Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

872 E IVANHOE Court

872 East Ivanhoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

872 East Ivanhoe Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bedroom with loft home is located at the end of a premium cul-de-sac lot next to a quiet greenbelt/park in central Gilbert. Features huge over sized rooms. One complete bedroom/in law suite or home office is on main floor, Four bedrooms and loft are on second floor. Upstairs Master bedroom is huge. Kitchen includes maple cabinets, Corian counters, island, tons of cabinet space. Grand vaulted ceiling entrance includes carpet tile monet w/ 20'' tile throughout main floor. Carpet only on upper floor. Wood blinds throughout. Professionally landscaped with outdoor gas fireplace. Split 3 car garage. Ashland Elem, SVJH, Campo High schools. Shopping and San Tan Mall conveniently close. Pets allowed. Landlord provides front yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 E IVANHOE Court have any available units?
872 E IVANHOE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 E IVANHOE Court have?
Some of 872 E IVANHOE Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 E IVANHOE Court currently offering any rent specials?
872 E IVANHOE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 E IVANHOE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 E IVANHOE Court is pet friendly.
Does 872 E IVANHOE Court offer parking?
Yes, 872 E IVANHOE Court offers parking.
Does 872 E IVANHOE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 E IVANHOE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 E IVANHOE Court have a pool?
No, 872 E IVANHOE Court does not have a pool.
Does 872 E IVANHOE Court have accessible units?
No, 872 E IVANHOE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 872 E IVANHOE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 E IVANHOE Court has units with dishwashers.
