872 E IVANHOE Court

5 bedroom with loft home is located at the end of a premium cul-de-sac lot next to a quiet greenbelt/park in central Gilbert. Features huge over sized rooms. One complete bedroom/in law suite or home office is on main floor, Four bedrooms and loft are on second floor. Upstairs Master bedroom is huge. Kitchen includes maple cabinets, Corian counters, island, tons of cabinet space. Grand vaulted ceiling entrance includes carpet tile monet w/ 20'' tile throughout main floor. Carpet only on upper floor. Wood blinds throughout. Professionally landscaped with outdoor gas fireplace. Split 3 car garage. Ashland Elem, SVJH, Campo High schools. Shopping and San Tan Mall conveniently close. Pets allowed. Landlord provides front yard maintenance.