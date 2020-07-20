All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 861 W PAGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
861 W PAGE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 W PAGE Avenue

861 West Page Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

861 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This move-in ready home is waiting for you! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, Laminate Wood flooring, NEW CARPET in all bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and an island. Ceiling fans through out the home, washer/dryer are included and interior has been freshly painted! Step onto the back patio to an amazing view of grass backyard, rose bushes and citrus trees. All this is close to shopping, schools and freeway. Won't last long, schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 W PAGE Avenue have any available units?
861 W PAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 W PAGE Avenue have?
Some of 861 W PAGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 W PAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
861 W PAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 W PAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 861 W PAGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 861 W PAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 861 W PAGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 861 W PAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 W PAGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 W PAGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 861 W PAGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 861 W PAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 861 W PAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 861 W PAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 W PAGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College