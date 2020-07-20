861 W PAGE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This move-in ready home is waiting for you! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, Laminate Wood flooring, NEW CARPET in all bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and an island. Ceiling fans through out the home, washer/dryer are included and interior has been freshly painted! Step onto the back patio to an amazing view of grass backyard, rose bushes and citrus trees. All this is close to shopping, schools and freeway. Won't last long, schedule your showing today!!