All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 861 East Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
861 East Euclid Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

861 East Euclid Ave

861 East Euclid Avenue · (480) 633-1993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

861 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 861 East Euclid Ave · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Desirable home built in 2012 inside Layton Lakes! Fabulous single story 4 bedroom 2 bath. Open and airy floor plan with kitchen that opens to spacious family room. Tile throughout house and upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Covered patio, extended cement patio, N/S exposure, 2 car garage. Community amenities include tennis courts, splash park, sport fields, tot lots, BBQ areas and lake! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4724551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 East Euclid Ave have any available units?
861 East Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 East Euclid Ave have?
Some of 861 East Euclid Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 East Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
861 East Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 East Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 East Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 861 East Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 861 East Euclid Ave does offer parking.
Does 861 East Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 East Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 East Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 861 East Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 861 East Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 861 East Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 861 East Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 East Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 861 East Euclid Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity