861 East Euclid Ave

AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Desirable home built in 2012 inside Layton Lakes! Fabulous single story 4 bedroom 2 bath. Open and airy floor plan with kitchen that opens to spacious family room. Tile throughout house and upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Covered patio, extended cement patio, N/S exposure, 2 car garage. Community amenities include tennis courts, splash park, sport fields, tot lots, BBQ areas and lake! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



