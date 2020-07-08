All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:54 PM

851 South Reber Avenue

851 South Reber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

851 South Reber Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Check out this newer 4 bedroom + loft , 2.5 bath home with a 3 car garage in Cooley Station! Open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Neutral paint and flooring. Community amenities include parks, pools, and sports courts. Close to great schools, San Tan Village Mall, and easy access to the 202.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 South Reber Avenue have any available units?
851 South Reber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 South Reber Avenue have?
Some of 851 South Reber Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 South Reber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
851 South Reber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 South Reber Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 South Reber Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 851 South Reber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 851 South Reber Avenue offers parking.
Does 851 South Reber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 South Reber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 South Reber Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 851 South Reber Avenue has a pool.
Does 851 South Reber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 851 South Reber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 851 South Reber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 South Reber Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

