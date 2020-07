801 S CANCUN Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

CARPETS ARE BEING REPLACED. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS HOUSE WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. KITCHEN IS IN THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE AND HAS A SEPARATE DINING AREA. THE LIVING ROOM HAS ACCESS TO THE BACK YARD. MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO CLOSETS. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. DIRECT ACCESS TO THE GARAGE. LAUNDRY LOCATED IN GARAGE - WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP ONLY. SECURITY ALARM. NEW ROOF SEP 2017. TENANTS TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT. NO PETS. INCOME REQUIREMENT 3 X RENT. MINIMUM TAKE HOME PAY = $4500. NO COSIGNERS.