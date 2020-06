Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY!! Remodeled 2 bedroom & 2 bath home on just under a half acre parcel. Updated with new tile floors , new interior paint, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Gravel recently installed on property. Block wall and chain link fence surround around the property. Large lot with plenty of room for parking and RV parking. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping and major freeways.