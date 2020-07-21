All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 14 2019 at 4:50 PM

7599 S Penrose Drive

7599 S Penrose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7599 S Penrose Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Adora Trails Spacious POOL HOME and Long Term FURNISHED RENTAL. - FULLY FURNISHED This is a gorgeous single level family home that is impeccably furnished. 6M minimum rental. 3000 sq feet with everything you will need, Just bring your clothes, as this one is ready for long term occupancy. 4 bedrooms + a second family room, and an office too. Split floor plan design. Backyard oasis with built in BBQ ,sparkling pool, fire pit and outdoor living room. All appliances. Big laundry room and mud room. 3 car garage. Pavers complete the high end driveway. Landscaping and pool service included in rent. Call this one home . Long lease of up to two years will also be considered. Hurry and take a look.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7599 S Penrose Drive have any available units?
7599 S Penrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 7599 S Penrose Drive have?
Some of 7599 S Penrose Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7599 S Penrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7599 S Penrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7599 S Penrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7599 S Penrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 7599 S Penrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7599 S Penrose Drive offers parking.
Does 7599 S Penrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7599 S Penrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7599 S Penrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7599 S Penrose Drive has a pool.
Does 7599 S Penrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 7599 S Penrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7599 S Penrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7599 S Penrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
