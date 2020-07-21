7599 S Penrose Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool fire pit bbq/grill furnished

Adora Trails Spacious POOL HOME and Long Term FURNISHED RENTAL. - FULLY FURNISHED This is a gorgeous single level family home that is impeccably furnished. 6M minimum rental. 3000 sq feet with everything you will need, Just bring your clothes, as this one is ready for long term occupancy. 4 bedrooms + a second family room, and an office too. Split floor plan design. Backyard oasis with built in BBQ ,sparkling pool, fire pit and outdoor living room. All appliances. Big laundry room and mud room. 3 car garage. Pavers complete the high end driveway. Landscaping and pool service included in rent. Call this one home . Long lease of up to two years will also be considered. Hurry and take a look.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044894)