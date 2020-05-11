747 N Port Dr

Amenities

Nice townhouse in Park Place Village on a greenbelt lot! This great home features: Tile floors, 2-tone paint, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, iron decorative stair railing, and loft. The bedrooms are located on separate floors offering plenty of privacy. Enjoy everything that Park Place Village has to offer: community pool/ spa, playground, basketball court and greenbelts. Excellent location just minutes from great shopping and restaurants and easy access to highway 60. You\'ll love it! ***Please Note*** The HOA requires residents to park in the garage (which is a 2 car tandem)...there is no outdoor parking for residents; only visitors.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



