Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

747 N Port Dr

747 North Port Drive · No Longer Available
Location

747 North Port Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1feb219000 ----
Nice townhouse in Park Place Village on a greenbelt lot! This great home features: Tile floors, 2-tone paint, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, iron decorative stair railing, and loft. The bedrooms are located on separate floors offering plenty of privacy. Enjoy everything that Park Place Village has to offer: community pool/ spa, playground, basketball court and greenbelts. Excellent location just minutes from great shopping and restaurants and easy access to highway 60. You\'ll love it! ***Please Note*** The HOA requires residents to park in the garage (which is a 2 car tandem)...there is no outdoor parking for residents; only visitors.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 N Port Dr have any available units?
747 N Port Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 N Port Dr have?
Some of 747 N Port Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 N Port Dr currently offering any rent specials?
747 N Port Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 N Port Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 N Port Dr is pet friendly.
Does 747 N Port Dr offer parking?
Yes, 747 N Port Dr offers parking.
Does 747 N Port Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 N Port Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 N Port Dr have a pool?
Yes, 747 N Port Dr has a pool.
Does 747 N Port Dr have accessible units?
No, 747 N Port Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 747 N Port Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 N Port Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

