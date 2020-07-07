All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:46 PM

717 West Sagebrush Street

717 West Sage Brush Street · No Longer Available
Location

717 West Sage Brush Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
New laminated flooring. Spacious 3 Bedroom & Double door Den that could be converted to 4th BR. Gorgeous diagonal 18' tile in all the right places. Kitchen has island, upgraded cabinetry, potted shelves overlooking family room. Eat in breakfast nook area, overlooking the lovely backyard. Separate living/dining area. Master Bedroom with Bay window extension,Double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans. Backyard features large covered patio with extended wall courtyard. You won't be disappointed in this home. Close to 101 & I-60 access. Plenty of shopping amenities in the city of Gilbert. Corner lot for added privacy. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and ceiling fans are in "as is " condition.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 West Sagebrush Street have any available units?
717 West Sagebrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 West Sagebrush Street have?
Some of 717 West Sagebrush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 West Sagebrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
717 West Sagebrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 West Sagebrush Street pet-friendly?
No, 717 West Sagebrush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 717 West Sagebrush Street offer parking?
No, 717 West Sagebrush Street does not offer parking.
Does 717 West Sagebrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 West Sagebrush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 West Sagebrush Street have a pool?
No, 717 West Sagebrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 717 West Sagebrush Street have accessible units?
No, 717 West Sagebrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 717 West Sagebrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 West Sagebrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.

