710 S. Saint Martin Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 S. Saint Martin Dr.

710 South Saint Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 South Saint Martin Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
710 S. Saint Martin Dr. Available 02/01/19 The Islands in Gilbert - Townhouse located in the The Cove at the Islands! Beautiful lake community. Lake is just steps away from the house. 2 Bedrooms PLUS Loft, 2 full bathrooms and powder room on first floor for your guests convenience. High vaulted ceilings for open feeling. Private Small back yard with patio for enjoying the nice weather. Fireplace in family room. 2 car garage. Garbage collection and Front yard maintained by HOA. No Smoking allowed. Small dog may be allowed with approval and fee. No Cats. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2447235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. have any available units?
710 S. Saint Martin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. have?
Some of 710 S. Saint Martin Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
710 S. Saint Martin Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. offers parking.
Does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. have a pool?
No, 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 S. Saint Martin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
