RARE 5 BEDS/3 FULL BATHS/2,586 SQ. FT/2 CAR GARAGE IN SEVILLE. TWO STORY HOME, WITH GREAT ROOM AND FRONT FAMILY OR DINING ROOM, LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND GRANTIE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE DOWNSTARIS LAUNDRY ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPERATE SHOWER AND 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL BATHROOM UPSTARIS, 2 EXTRA BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, LOW MAINTENANCE DESERT FRONT AND BACK LANDSCAPE OUTSIDE GRLL ''AS IS''.