Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue

688 East Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

688 East Sheffield Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Attractive Spacious updated 3bedroom, very large combo LR/DR separate FR with Entertainment Center, eat-in kitchen, split bedrooms. MASTER WITH SOAK TUB AND SEPRATE SHOWER. NEW HVAC, PAINT, MICROWAVE,. Great family neighborhood located near schools, shopping and between Freeways 60 /202 grassy backyard with shady covered patio. Very clean house in move-in condition. neutral colors throughout. Carpet in bedroom and living room. Tile in bathrooms and family room. Wood in kitchen and breakfast area... New blinds were just installed at most of the windows.Quiet family neighborhood. Room for formal dining room table or piano at end of living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue have any available units?
688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue offer parking?
No, 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 E SHEFFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
