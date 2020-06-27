All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 14 2019

6758 Rachael Way

6758 South Rachael Way · No Longer Available
Location

6758 South Rachael Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 Bed + Den & 3 full bathroom in the Seville Golf Community!! Huge corner lot, perfectly located with a sparkling POOL! Amazing kitchen featuring large cabinets, granite counter tops, separate buffet area, all NEW stainless steel appliances, and a great kitchen island! This room opens up to the spacious family area that is perfect for relaxing. Formal living area to entertain your guests. Master suite & a large master bathroom with double sinks, large walk-in closet, walk-in shower and separate tub to wind down after a long day. Down the hall are other bedrooms with a 'jack and jill' full bathroom with shower and tub. This home has tile, ceiling fans, & blinds in all the right places. Hang out in the low maintenance back yard that has artificial turf and an awesome play pool! ** POOL SERVICE INCLUDED** 2 car garage & RV gate. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. You'll also appreciate the close proximity to the Seville Golf and Country Club where you will find an abundance of amenities such as Heated Pools, Water Slides, Tennis Courts, Fitness Classes, Contemporary American Dining, a Spa and of course excellent Golfing. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply - One small pet with approval from home owner
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 Rachael Way have any available units?
6758 Rachael Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6758 Rachael Way have?
Some of 6758 Rachael Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 Rachael Way currently offering any rent specials?
6758 Rachael Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 Rachael Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6758 Rachael Way is pet friendly.
Does 6758 Rachael Way offer parking?
Yes, 6758 Rachael Way offers parking.
Does 6758 Rachael Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 Rachael Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 Rachael Way have a pool?
Yes, 6758 Rachael Way has a pool.
Does 6758 Rachael Way have accessible units?
No, 6758 Rachael Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 Rachael Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6758 Rachael Way does not have units with dishwashers.
