6758 Rachael Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 3 Bed + Den & 3 full bathroom in the Seville Golf Community!! Huge corner lot, perfectly located with a sparkling POOL! Amazing kitchen featuring large cabinets, granite counter tops, separate buffet area, all NEW stainless steel appliances, and a great kitchen island! This room opens up to the spacious family area that is perfect for relaxing. Formal living area to entertain your guests. Master suite & a large master bathroom with double sinks, large walk-in closet, walk-in shower and separate tub to wind down after a long day. Down the hall are other bedrooms with a 'jack and jill' full bathroom with shower and tub. This home has tile, ceiling fans, & blinds in all the right places. Hang out in the low maintenance back yard that has artificial turf and an awesome play pool! ** POOL SERVICE INCLUDED** 2 car garage & RV gate. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. You'll also appreciate the close proximity to the Seville Golf and Country Club where you will find an abundance of amenities such as Heated Pools, Water Slides, Tennis Courts, Fitness Classes, Contemporary American Dining, a Spa and of course excellent Golfing. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply - One small pet with approval from home owner

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

