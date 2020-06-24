All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 672 N ABALONE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
672 N ABALONE Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

672 N ABALONE Drive

672 North Abalone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

672 North Abalone Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Newer Popular Newport in McQueen Landing FOR LEASE! This Move-in Ready Custom Home is Complete w/3 HUGE Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms Plus A 2nd Living Room Upstairs. OPEN Great Room, Dining Room and Chef's Kitchen w/AWESOME Upgraded Smoked Dark Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island w/Bar Offers Plenty of Counter Space To Create A Perfect Prep Area or Secondary Dining Area. Covered Patio For Outdoor Entertaining. Elegant Master Suite with a Spa-Inspired Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Bathtub and Shower, Linen Space, and GIANT Walk-in closet. Oversized 2 Car Garage and 2 Car Covered Carport. Interior Pictures are of Model Home! This home is exactly the same floor plan! Community Swimming Pool and Playground!! A Must See! Will Go Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 N ABALONE Drive have any available units?
672 N ABALONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 672 N ABALONE Drive have?
Some of 672 N ABALONE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 N ABALONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
672 N ABALONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 N ABALONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 672 N ABALONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 672 N ABALONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 672 N ABALONE Drive offers parking.
Does 672 N ABALONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 N ABALONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 N ABALONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 672 N ABALONE Drive has a pool.
Does 672 N ABALONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 672 N ABALONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 672 N ABALONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 672 N ABALONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College