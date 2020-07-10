6554 South Legend Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with private pool in Gilbert's desirable Seville!



Spacious great room floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room. Master suite with walk in closet. Full master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large private backyard with pool, covered patio, fire pit and lush landscaping. Cul-de-sac lot. 3 car garage. Close to great schools, fine dining, shopping and easy access to the 202.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.