All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6554 South Legend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6554 South Legend Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6554 South Legend Court

6554 South Legend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6554 South Legend Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with private pool in Gilbert's desirable Seville!

Spacious great room floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room. Master suite with walk in closet. Full master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large private backyard with pool, covered patio, fire pit and lush landscaping. Cul-de-sac lot. 3 car garage. Close to great schools, fine dining, shopping and easy access to the 202.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6554 South Legend Court have any available units?
6554 South Legend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6554 South Legend Court have?
Some of 6554 South Legend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6554 South Legend Court currently offering any rent specials?
6554 South Legend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6554 South Legend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6554 South Legend Court is pet friendly.
Does 6554 South Legend Court offer parking?
Yes, 6554 South Legend Court offers parking.
Does 6554 South Legend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6554 South Legend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6554 South Legend Court have a pool?
Yes, 6554 South Legend Court has a pool.
Does 6554 South Legend Court have accessible units?
No, 6554 South Legend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6554 South Legend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6554 South Legend Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College