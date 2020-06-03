637 N OCOTILLO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

3bed/2bath single level home on a Pie Shaped Cul-de-sac lot. Tile and faux wood flooring T/O except for the carpet in the bedrooms. Great Room Floorplan. POOL!!! Vaulted ceilings, newer door knobs/locks. Dual sinks in the master. Super Clean house!!!!! Comes with Washer/Dryer, and refrig, dishwasher, flat top oven. The second largest lot in Cayman Square. RV Gate with room to park a car or toys behind the gate on a cement slab. Storage shed! Whole backyard on sprinkler system. Covered back patio. New AC installed in 2016-- Cut my ex-tenants bill in half! Pictures taken Dec 5th 2019.