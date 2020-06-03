All apartments in Gilbert
637 N OCOTILLO Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

637 N OCOTILLO Lane

637 North Ocotillo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

637 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3bed/2bath single level home on a Pie Shaped Cul-de-sac lot. Tile and faux wood flooring T/O except for the carpet in the bedrooms. Great Room Floorplan. POOL!!! Vaulted ceilings, newer door knobs/locks. Dual sinks in the master. Super Clean house!!!!! Comes with Washer/Dryer, and refrig, dishwasher, flat top oven. The second largest lot in Cayman Square. RV Gate with room to park a car or toys behind the gate on a cement slab. Storage shed! Whole backyard on sprinkler system. Covered back patio. New AC installed in 2016-- Cut my ex-tenants bill in half! Pictures taken Dec 5th 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane have any available units?
637 N OCOTILLO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane have?
Some of 637 N OCOTILLO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 N OCOTILLO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
637 N OCOTILLO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 N OCOTILLO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 637 N OCOTILLO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 637 N OCOTILLO Lane offers parking.
Does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 N OCOTILLO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 637 N OCOTILLO Lane has a pool.
Does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane have accessible units?
No, 637 N OCOTILLO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 637 N OCOTILLO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 N OCOTILLO Lane has units with dishwashers.
