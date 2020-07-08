631 W AMOROSO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Ready for move in! This home has a lot to offer!! New interior paint, kitchen cabinets painted, new drapery T/O! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs and one large bonus room/bedroom downstairs. Light and bright,neutral tile downstairs. Wood Laminate upstairs and tile on main level. Great room with fireplace and soaring vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen/dining room with bay window. Master ensuite has walk in closets + separate tub & shower. This home has lots of space! Cul de sac location. Ready for new tenants now!