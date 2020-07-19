621 N Ocotillo Lane

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bath single level home in great family friendly community.
- Open floor plan
- New countertops
- Vaulted Ceilings throughout the house
- Formal Living Room
- House is on a cul de sac - excellent area for kids to play
- Tiles in Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room
- Fireplace
- Double doors exiting to patio
- Freshly painted
- Master Bedroom has private entrance from patio
- Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator all included
- HOA is Included in Rent
- Pool maintenance is included in the rent
- Beautiful, family friendly community
- Home backs to a park
Call 623.295.9494 to schedule a time for a showing