Gilbert, AZ
621 N Ocotillo Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM

621 N Ocotillo Lane

621 North Ocotillo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

621 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom, 2 bath single level home in great family friendly community.
- Open floor plan
- New countertops
- Vaulted Ceilings throughout the house
- Formal Living Room
- House is on a cul de sac - excellent area for kids to play
- Tiles in Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room
- Fireplace
- Double doors exiting to patio
- Freshly painted
- Master Bedroom has private entrance from patio
- Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator all included
- HOA is Included in Rent
- Pool maintenance is included in the rent
- Beautiful, family friendly community
- Home backs to a park

Call 623.295.9494 to schedule a time for a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 N Ocotillo Lane have any available units?
621 N Ocotillo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 N Ocotillo Lane have?
Some of 621 N Ocotillo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 N Ocotillo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
621 N Ocotillo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 N Ocotillo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 621 N Ocotillo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 621 N Ocotillo Lane offer parking?
No, 621 N Ocotillo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 621 N Ocotillo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 N Ocotillo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 N Ocotillo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 621 N Ocotillo Lane has a pool.
Does 621 N Ocotillo Lane have accessible units?
No, 621 N Ocotillo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 621 N Ocotillo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 N Ocotillo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
