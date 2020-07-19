621 N Ocotillo Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom, 2 bath single level home in great family friendly community.

- Open floor plan

- New countertops

- Vaulted Ceilings throughout the house

- Formal Living Room

- House is on a cul de sac - excellent area for kids to play

- Tiles in Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room

- Fireplace

- Double doors exiting to patio

- Freshly painted

- Master Bedroom has private entrance from patio

- Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator all included

- HOA is Included in Rent

- Pool maintenance is included in the rent

- Beautiful, family friendly community

- Home backs to a park



Call 623.295.9494 to schedule a time for a showing