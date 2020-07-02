All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

612 N EL DORADO Drive

612 North El Dorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 North El Dorado Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
El Dorado Lakes Golf Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Home in El Dorado Lakes Golf Community. Corner Lot over looks 7th Fairway. Views and Privacy All Around. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Custom Tile Upgrades Throughout - Flooring, Walls, Kitchen, Beautiful!! SS appliances includes large fridge. Master Bedroom is Spectacular - Must See View from Balcony. Separate Shower/Tub, with Glass Block Window. Huge Walk in Closet. Vaulted Ceilings and Custom Paint throughout Home, Extended Covered Patio with Built in BBQ w/ separate Fire Pit Area. Mature Palms and Two Fruit Trees. Even an area for your garden. Great Home in Highly Desired Golf community includes monthly landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 N EL DORADO Drive have any available units?
612 N EL DORADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 N EL DORADO Drive have?
Some of 612 N EL DORADO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 N EL DORADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 N EL DORADO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 N EL DORADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 N EL DORADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 612 N EL DORADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 N EL DORADO Drive offers parking.
Does 612 N EL DORADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 N EL DORADO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 N EL DORADO Drive have a pool?
No, 612 N EL DORADO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 N EL DORADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 N EL DORADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 N EL DORADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 N EL DORADO Drive has units with dishwashers.

