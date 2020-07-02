612 N EL DORADO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Great Home in El Dorado Lakes Golf Community. Corner Lot over looks 7th Fairway. Views and Privacy All Around. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Custom Tile Upgrades Throughout - Flooring, Walls, Kitchen, Beautiful!! SS appliances includes large fridge. Master Bedroom is Spectacular - Must See View from Balcony. Separate Shower/Tub, with Glass Block Window. Huge Walk in Closet. Vaulted Ceilings and Custom Paint throughout Home, Extended Covered Patio with Built in BBQ w/ separate Fire Pit Area. Mature Palms and Two Fruit Trees. Even an area for your garden. Great Home in Highly Desired Golf community includes monthly landscaping.