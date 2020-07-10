5434 S Forest Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Oh So Beautiful 4 Bedroom Gilbert Home w/ Open Floor Plan, Gorgeous Tile Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms, Fresh Paint. Den Can Be Office or Formal Dining. Kitchen Features Granite Counters, S/Steel Appliances, Pendant Lights, Roll Out Bins, Rich Dark Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Full Wall Pantry, Double Ovens, Huge Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar Open to Family Room w/ Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Grass Backyard & Tiled BBQ Enclosure. Master Features Double Vanities w/ Soaking Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Enormous Walk-thru Closet w/ Shelves Opens to Center of Home. Garage Has Door to Gate Side of Yard for Easy Bin Access. Large Laundry Rm w/ Space for Folding Table. All Appliances Are Included! Move-in Ready!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



