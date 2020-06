Amenities

Clean and nice 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in desire Gilbert brand new community. 2 car garage. HOA take care of front landscaping, community pool available. Great school district, close to elementary school, middle school and high school. Easy access to San Tan Mall, US60 and Loop 202. Don't miss this one!!Current tenants will be at the property until 7/1/2020 please do not disturbe tenants. Please call listing agent for more info and for appointment only Ken Lim602-622-9591