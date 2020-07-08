All apartments in Gilbert
505 W Verano Pl
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

505 W Verano Pl

505 West Verano Place · No Longer Available
Location

505 West Verano Place, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0df53c9027 ---- *More features .Single Family Home .Tile throughout , Carpet in Bedrooms .Kitchen with Electric Range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, built in microwave, pantry, Large eat in area, breakfast bar .Living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans .Laundry room indoors with washer/dryer hook-ups only .Master bedroom with walk in closet .Master bathroom with separate shower and tub and double sinks .Pool with chemical service included .Desert /grass front with auto watering system .Desert/grass backyard with large covered patio, storage shed and built in BBQ .Two car garage with auto-opener * 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. . This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. . Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. . $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. . An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. . On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. * Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. . Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. . Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. . We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?$1,295.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W Verano Pl have any available units?
505 W Verano Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W Verano Pl have?
Some of 505 W Verano Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W Verano Pl currently offering any rent specials?
505 W Verano Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W Verano Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 W Verano Pl is pet friendly.
Does 505 W Verano Pl offer parking?
Yes, 505 W Verano Pl offers parking.
Does 505 W Verano Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 W Verano Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W Verano Pl have a pool?
Yes, 505 W Verano Pl has a pool.
Does 505 W Verano Pl have accessible units?
No, 505 W Verano Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W Verano Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 W Verano Pl has units with dishwashers.

