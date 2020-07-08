505 W Verano Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0df53c9027 ---- *More features .Single Family Home .Tile throughout , Carpet in Bedrooms .Kitchen with Electric Range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, built in microwave, pantry, Large eat in area, breakfast bar .Living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans .Laundry room indoors with washer/dryer hook-ups only .Master bedroom with walk in closet .Master bathroom with separate shower and tub and double sinks .Pool with chemical service included .Desert /grass front with auto watering system .Desert/grass backyard with large covered patio, storage shed and built in BBQ .Two car garage with auto-opener * 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. . This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. . Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. . $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. . An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. . On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. * Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. . Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. . Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. . We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?$1,295.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox