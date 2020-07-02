5013 S GIRARD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Highly upgraded modern home with gorgeous views in sought after Bridges neighborhood. Master suite has it all, oversized bedroom with spectacular view of amazing sunrises, custom pool, stream and community lake. Incredible master bath with Carrera marble, quartz, and glass tile with a fully enclosed shower and oversize jetted tub. Stunning kitchen with high end appliances, stainless steel backsplash, quartz countertops and oversized island with plenty of cabinet storage. Breathtaking entry with 20 ft. ceiling, modern staircase and stainless steel railings. Large loft is perfect place for media room with included projector. Backyard includes beautiful waterfall pool with slide and diving platform, all with greenbelt and stream views. Pocket office off kitchen. Owner/Agent listed This home is also for sale or lease to own.