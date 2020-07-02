All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 5013 S GIRARD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
5013 S GIRARD Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

5013 S GIRARD Street

5013 South Girard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5013 South Girard Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Bridges At Gilbert

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Highly upgraded modern home with gorgeous views in sought after Bridges neighborhood. Master suite has it all, oversized bedroom with spectacular view of amazing sunrises, custom pool, stream and community lake. Incredible master bath with Carrera marble, quartz, and glass tile with a fully enclosed shower and oversize jetted tub. Stunning kitchen with high end appliances, stainless steel backsplash, quartz countertops and oversized island with plenty of cabinet storage. Breathtaking entry with 20 ft. ceiling, modern staircase and stainless steel railings. Large loft is perfect place for media room with included projector. Backyard includes beautiful waterfall pool with slide and diving platform, all with greenbelt and stream views. Pocket office off kitchen. Owner/Agent listed This home is also for sale or lease to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 S GIRARD Street have any available units?
5013 S GIRARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 S GIRARD Street have?
Some of 5013 S GIRARD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 S GIRARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5013 S GIRARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 S GIRARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5013 S GIRARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 5013 S GIRARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 5013 S GIRARD Street offers parking.
Does 5013 S GIRARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 S GIRARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 S GIRARD Street have a pool?
Yes, 5013 S GIRARD Street has a pool.
Does 5013 S GIRARD Street have accessible units?
No, 5013 S GIRARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 S GIRARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 S GIRARD Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College