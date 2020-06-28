All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:57 PM

4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail

4750 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4750 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME HOME to beautiful Power Ranch! This IMMACULATE and beautiful END UNIT home features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths AND 2 Car Garage! Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Brand new carpet.Spacious patio area. Walking distance to heated community pool. The STUNNING Power Ranch community features 5 swimming pools, 2 Club Houses, 2 lakes, 26 miles of biking/walking paths and scheduled community events. Conveniently located close to golf courses, shopping, freeways, airport, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail have any available units?
4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail have?
Some of 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail offers parking.
Does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail has a pool.
Does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail have accessible units?
No, 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail has units with dishwashers.
