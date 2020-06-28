4750 E THUNDERHEART Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME to beautiful Power Ranch! This IMMACULATE and beautiful END UNIT home features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths AND 2 Car Garage! Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Brand new carpet.Spacious patio area. Walking distance to heated community pool. The STUNNING Power Ranch community features 5 swimming pools, 2 Club Houses, 2 lakes, 26 miles of biking/walking paths and scheduled community events. Conveniently located close to golf courses, shopping, freeways, airport, restaurants and more!