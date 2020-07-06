All apartments in Gilbert
474 West Fabens Lane
474 West Fabens Lane

474 West Fabens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

474 West Fabens Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Family Home in a beautiful Neighborhood. Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Gilbert in Neely Ranch. Bright and open floor plan. Kitchen has espresso color cabinets, center Island, SS appliances, and a huge pantry. Master Suite bath has dual sinks, shower/tub, walk in closet. You will fall in love with the spacious backyard and covered patio. Close to parks, great schools, and shopping. Close to downtown night life. Won't last long!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 West Fabens Lane have any available units?
474 West Fabens Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 474 West Fabens Lane currently offering any rent specials?
474 West Fabens Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 West Fabens Lane pet-friendly?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 474 West Fabens Lane offer parking?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane does not offer parking.
Does 474 West Fabens Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 West Fabens Lane have a pool?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane does not have a pool.
Does 474 West Fabens Lane have accessible units?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 474 West Fabens Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 West Fabens Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 West Fabens Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

