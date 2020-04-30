4729 East Waterman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Gorgeous 3 bed + 2 bath townhouse in the amazing Power Ranch Community. This home features a large great room with dining area, kitchen, and living room. Stunning kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. The spacious master suite features a walk-in closet & a bathroom with double sinks, tub/shower, and wide mirrors. Newer paint throughout! Great amenities that include pools, parks, walking trails, and various shopping/dining within walking distance! No Pets!

**Appliances are AS-IS**



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.