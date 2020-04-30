All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:24 PM

4729 East Waterman Street

4729 East Waterman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4729 East Waterman Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous 3 bed + 2 bath townhouse in the amazing Power Ranch Community. This home features a large great room with dining area, kitchen, and living room. Stunning kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. The spacious master suite features a walk-in closet & a bathroom with double sinks, tub/shower, and wide mirrors. Newer paint throughout! Great amenities that include pools, parks, walking trails, and various shopping/dining within walking distance! No Pets!
**Appliances are AS-IS**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 East Waterman Street have any available units?
4729 East Waterman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 East Waterman Street have?
Some of 4729 East Waterman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 East Waterman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4729 East Waterman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 East Waterman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4729 East Waterman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4729 East Waterman Street offer parking?
No, 4729 East Waterman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4729 East Waterman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4729 East Waterman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 East Waterman Street have a pool?
Yes, 4729 East Waterman Street has a pool.
Does 4729 East Waterman Street have accessible units?
No, 4729 East Waterman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 East Waterman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 East Waterman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
