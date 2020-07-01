4725 East Olney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Immaculate Oasis on Olney! Bright and open wonderful 2 story remodel featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms boasting 1,483 sq. ft. including warm neutral wall tones and new carpet. Living room in front of home. Tile in all the right places and ceiling fans and lighting throughout. Kitchen features a nice center island, breakfast bar, white appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space. Master suite upstairs with separate shower and garden soaking tub, double sink vanity, and large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer included. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home! This one won't last long!! Close to Big League Dreams, US 60 Freeway, San Tan Mall, and much much more!! Contact AJ Smith



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.