4699 S Twinleaf Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/812c89000c ---- Coming soon....Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom den loft home in the desirable LAYTON LAKES community - surrounded by trails, lakes, splash parks, tennis, soccer and much more all for residents only! Some of the features you will love about this property include luscious manicured landscaping, view fence lot backing to open space, granite counters, walk-in closets, lots of extra cabinet storage, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, 18-inch staggered tiles, cultured marble counters, double sinks in both bathrooms, recessed lighting in kitchen/loft Come take a look before this leases out. Watch a video tour at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqoLQfb4TYc Pets considered based on strength of application. Leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Biking Walking Path Communitiy Tennis Courts Pets Allowed R/O System Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Softener