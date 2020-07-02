All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
4699 S Twinleaf Dr
4699 S Twinleaf Dr

4699 South Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

4699 South Twinleaf Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/812c89000c ---- Coming soon....Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom den loft home in the desirable LAYTON LAKES community - surrounded by trails, lakes, splash parks, tennis, soccer and much more all for residents only! Some of the features you will love about this property include luscious manicured landscaping, view fence lot backing to open space, granite counters, walk-in closets, lots of extra cabinet storage, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, 18-inch staggered tiles, cultured marble counters, double sinks in both bathrooms, recessed lighting in kitchen/loft Come take a look before this leases out. Watch a video tour at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqoLQfb4TYc Pets considered based on strength of application. Leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Biking Walking Path Communitiy Tennis Courts Pets Allowed R/O System Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr have any available units?
4699 S Twinleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr have?
Some of 4699 S Twinleaf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4699 S Twinleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4699 S Twinleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4699 S Twinleaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4699 S Twinleaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4699 S Twinleaf Dr offers parking.
Does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4699 S Twinleaf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 4699 S Twinleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 4699 S Twinleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4699 S Twinleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4699 S Twinleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

