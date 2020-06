Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

4654 E. Redfield Rd. Available 09/01/19 Gilbert for rent - Gilbert! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Across form the community pool. Community play ground and beautiful common area. Nice cabinets, light fixtures. Eat- In Kitchen. Half Bath downstairs for your guests. Private Patio Area. Gilbert School District. Close to US60 and 202, Shopping, Dining. Very close to the awesome Big League Dreams Sport Park! No Smoking. No pets allowed. www.rcpmaz.com



(RLNE3239925)