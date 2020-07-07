4647 East Alfalfa Drive.

Amenities

5 month furnished rental from approximately May 25th to October 15th in a 55 and older Active Adult Community. Gorgeous great room floor plan features 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Newer Low-E windows & rear sliding glass doors. 18 x 18 tile floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Newer carpet & padding, wood blinds, ceiling fans. Use of golf cart included. Wifi, water, trash, sewer, gas, landscaping included. Tenant to pay SRP electricity. Pet friendly! No smoking. 1.5 percent Gilbert rental tax.

Trilogy at Power Ranch Overview

Trilogy at Power Ranch in Gilbert, Arizona is an ideal community for adults who want active lifestyle living in a luxurious setting. The finely appointed homes of Trilogy's 55+ community beckon to buyers with refined tastes for upscale living. The community boasts a unique lineup of world-class amenities and fun activities such as wine tasting and culinary classes.



Trilogy at Power Ranch is uniquely different from other mainstream active adult communities. A Center for Higher Learning promotes a variety of continuing education classes such as computer training, history and photography. The state-of-the-art culinary teaching kitchen offers a variety of hands-on cooking and demonstration classes. Regardless of your experience level, the educational classes at Trilogy provide you as much or little expertise as you want to improve your knowledge and skills.



Trilogy at Power Ranch Amenities

A 27,000 square-foot recreation center is the central hub for all community amenities and social activity. It includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, two outdoor pools, hobby studios, computer lab, movie theater, cyber cafe and library. Outside, the grounds of Trilogy at Power Ranch are adorned with walking and biking trails, tennis courts, bocce ball courts and a championship golf course.



The 18-hole Trilogy at Power Ranch Golf Club designed by Dick Bailey stretches over 6,700 yards. The par-71 course meanders through the Queen Creek wash following the subtle elevation changes of the area. Natural undulations and strategically placed mounds combine with Trilogy's natural setting to create a golf course that is able to both challenge the accomplished player and accommodate the novice.



Trilogy homeowners have the convenience of two dining options in their community. The Lantana Grill at the Trilogy Golf Club offers fine dining with a full service menu. The Cafe Santa Fe offers casual dining during the day including a variety of home made soups, salads, wraps, pies, and other bakery items.



Area

Trilogy at Power Ranch is south of the San Tan Freeway (202 Loop) 33 miles southeast of Phoenix. It is part of Power Ranch, a master-planned community. It is situated on a quiet stretch of East Queen Creek Road in Gilbert. Here, winding subdivisions give way to the slowly rising foothills of the San Tan Mountains. Continually named among Forbes Magazine's best places to live, Gilbert is a thriving town rich in culture and ripe with fine dining and great shopping.



14 miles to the west, The Chandler Fashion Center Mall offers hundreds of brand name stores, cozy boutiques and great restaurants. Plus, the nearby San Tan Freeway provides quick access to other surrounding East Valley attractions.