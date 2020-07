Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Great location close to free way, shopping, schools and community park. Chandler school district. single lever home with comfortable split floor plan. Separate living room and family room with 4 good size bedrooms are perfect for growing family. kitchen island with smooth top stove and built in microwave. New quarts kitchen counter top and wood grain plank tile floor and kitchen backlash. Interior paint and carpet are only one year old.