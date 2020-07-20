454 E BAYLOR Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

Impress your family/friends w/ this immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Gilbert home with a Den and Loft. This home offers a beautiful dual stairway, vaulted ceilings with fans, wooden blinds, 20'' ceramic tile, newer Berber carpeting and is freshly painted in neutral colors. Plenty of kitchen storage, an island and new stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has a double door entry and large walk-in closet. Relax under the covered patio while listening to the rock waterfall or take a dip in the heated pool which is also a spa. Near elementary school, CGC College, playgrounds, walking trails, theater, Lifetime fitness center, exciting down town Gilbert and Civic Center with plenty entertainment, shopping and dining. NO smoking in home- outside ok. Rent includes yard and pool maintenance.