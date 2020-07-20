All apartments in Gilbert
454 E BAYLOR Lane
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

454 E BAYLOR Lane

454 East Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

454 East Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Impress your family/friends w/ this immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Gilbert home with a Den and Loft. This home offers a beautiful dual stairway, vaulted ceilings with fans, wooden blinds, 20'' ceramic tile, newer Berber carpeting and is freshly painted in neutral colors. Plenty of kitchen storage, an island and new stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has a double door entry and large walk-in closet. Relax under the covered patio while listening to the rock waterfall or take a dip in the heated pool which is also a spa. Near elementary school, CGC College, playgrounds, walking trails, theater, Lifetime fitness center, exciting down town Gilbert and Civic Center with plenty entertainment, shopping and dining. NO smoking in home- outside ok. Rent includes yard and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 E BAYLOR Lane have any available units?
454 E BAYLOR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 E BAYLOR Lane have?
Some of 454 E BAYLOR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 E BAYLOR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
454 E BAYLOR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 E BAYLOR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 454 E BAYLOR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 454 E BAYLOR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 454 E BAYLOR Lane offers parking.
Does 454 E BAYLOR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 E BAYLOR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 E BAYLOR Lane have a pool?
Yes, 454 E BAYLOR Lane has a pool.
Does 454 E BAYLOR Lane have accessible units?
No, 454 E BAYLOR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 454 E BAYLOR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 E BAYLOR Lane has units with dishwashers.
