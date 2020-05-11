All apartments in Gilbert
4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue

4538 East Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4538 East Douglas Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this hard to find remodeled 4 bedroom with a pool. New paint and new wood look Tile throughout the house with new carpet in the bedrooms. The north facing yard has a relaxing pool and large covered patio. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan make the home feel bigger than it is. The new kitchen has a large island with new cabinets, quartz countertops, and fixtures. The master has a walk-in closet and large bathroom with double sinks and newly remodeled shower and tub. Call today to schedule a viewing.This home is located in a great neighborhood located next to top rated schools, parks and the easy access to the freeway. Monthly rental tax is 1.5% and admin fee is 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue have any available units?
4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue have?
Some of 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue has a pool.
Does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

