4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue

Come see this hard to find remodeled 4 bedroom with a pool. New paint and new wood look Tile throughout the house with new carpet in the bedrooms. The north facing yard has a relaxing pool and large covered patio. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan make the home feel bigger than it is. The new kitchen has a large island with new cabinets, quartz countertops, and fixtures. The master has a walk-in closet and large bathroom with double sinks and newly remodeled shower and tub. Call today to schedule a viewing.This home is located in a great neighborhood located next to top rated schools, parks and the easy access to the freeway. Monthly rental tax is 1.5% and admin fee is 2%