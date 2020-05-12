Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

453 S Marina Dr. Available 12/01/19 Spectacular water front home, 3 bedrooms,3 bathrooms don't miss this! 453 Marina Dr - WOW! this is a waterfront house in a gated community, with beautiful view to the water.Spacious clean kitchen, high ceiling in the family room, warm colors throughout the house where you can have a relaxing time.Master bedroom is big and spacious bathroom.The balcony is one place you will enjoy to sit and enjoy the view with a cup of coffee.Do not miss this house, one of the best properties in the locality!Great Location...Super Clean..Ready to move-in. Easy freeway access and much more.DON'T MISS THIS!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%



