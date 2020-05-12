All apartments in Gilbert
453 S Marina Dr.
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

453 S Marina Dr.

453 South Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

453 South Marina Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
453 S Marina Dr. Available 12/01/19 Spectacular water front home, 3 bedrooms,3 bathrooms don't miss this! 453 Marina Dr - WOW! this is a waterfront house in a gated community, with beautiful view to the water.Spacious clean kitchen, high ceiling in the family room, warm colors throughout the house where you can have a relaxing time.Master bedroom is big and spacious bathroom.The balcony is one place you will enjoy to sit and enjoy the view with a cup of coffee.Do not miss this house, one of the best properties in the locality!Great Location...Super Clean..Ready to move-in. Easy freeway access and much more.DON'T MISS THIS!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%

(RLNE2761847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 S Marina Dr. have any available units?
453 S Marina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 453 S Marina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
453 S Marina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 S Marina Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 S Marina Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 453 S Marina Dr. offer parking?
No, 453 S Marina Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 453 S Marina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 S Marina Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 S Marina Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 453 S Marina Dr. has a pool.
Does 453 S Marina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 453 S Marina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 453 S Marina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 S Marina Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 S Marina Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 S Marina Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

