4460 E BLUE SAGE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

SUPER NICE TWO STORY, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE AWARD WINNING, MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY OF POWER RANCH! HOUSE SITS ACROSS THE STREET FROM A BEAUTIFUL PARK WITH A BASKETBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, RAMADA AND GREENBELT. NEWLY PAINTED EXTERIOR. VERY CLEAN! 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE IS OVERSIZED. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND NICE BIG OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS THAT FACES FAMILY ROOM. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. TWO BUILT-IN DESK AREAS (ONE UPSTAIRS, ONE DOWNSTAIRS) GREAT FOR STUDY OR HOME OFFICE. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS WITH A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. SURROUND SOUND IN-WALL SPEAKERS DOWNSTAIRS. MATURE BACKYARD TREES AND LAWN. THE POWER RANCH MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY HAS 2 HUGE COMMUNITY POOLS, MILES OF GREEN BELTS, PLAYGROUNDS, FISHING LAKES AND MORE.