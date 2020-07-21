4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Power Ranch.Downstairs boasts large great room with vaulted ceilings, bonus/game room, bedroom and full bath. Eat-in kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel GE profile appliances, and huge walk-in pantry.Kitchen overlooks large family room with slider to covered patio.Split Master retreat has large bathroom with dual sinks, spa tub with jets, walk-in shower and walk-in closet.Loft area has built-in desks for computer stations or homework area for the kids. 2nd and 3rd upstairs bedrooms are spacious.Covered patio overlooks grassy, landscaped backyard. Located in beautiful Power Ranch community with walking/bike paths, community pool, parks/lake.No smoking,NO pets preferred.Fridge/washer/dryer included