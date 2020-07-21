All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street

4427 East Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4427 East Maplewood Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Power Ranch.Downstairs boasts large great room with vaulted ceilings, bonus/game room, bedroom and full bath. Eat-in kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel GE profile appliances, and huge walk-in pantry.Kitchen overlooks large family room with slider to covered patio.Split Master retreat has large bathroom with dual sinks, spa tub with jets, walk-in shower and walk-in closet.Loft area has built-in desks for computer stations or homework area for the kids. 2nd and 3rd upstairs bedrooms are spacious.Covered patio overlooks grassy, landscaped backyard. Located in beautiful Power Ranch community with walking/bike paths, community pool, parks/lake.No smoking,NO pets preferred.Fridge/washer/dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street have any available units?
4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street have?
Some of 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 E MAPLEWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College