4404 E Ficus Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub fireplace furnished

Resort style living in a 55+ adult gated community with golf course!! Must see will go fast!! - Resort style living in a gated 55+ adult community with golf course! Fully furnished Stylish 2 bdrm, 2 ba plus den. Open floor plan with a great room, fireplace, surround sound and entertainment niche overlooking your backyard and golf course. Split master bdrm for privacy. Home is facing north/south so your pool and backyard area are on south side for winter sun, and on The Trilogy Power Ranch golf course for a great view. Low maintenance. Relax under your covered patio, or delight in your pool or spa after a day of golf or other activities. (Pool/spa and front/back yard maintenance included.) Active Adult Living 55+ Community, there is a one time non refundable admin fee of $200 in addition to rent, security deposit and application fee.



(RLNE5481927)