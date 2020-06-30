All apartments in Gilbert
4404 E Ficus Way

4404 East Ficus Way · No Longer Available
Location

4404 East Ficus Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Trilogy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Resort style living in a 55+ adult gated community with golf course!! Must see will go fast!! - Resort style living in a gated 55+ adult community with golf course! Fully furnished Stylish 2 bdrm, 2 ba plus den. Open floor plan with a great room, fireplace, surround sound and entertainment niche overlooking your backyard and golf course. Split master bdrm for privacy. Home is facing north/south so your pool and backyard area are on south side for winter sun, and on The Trilogy Power Ranch golf course for a great view. Low maintenance. Relax under your covered patio, or delight in your pool or spa after a day of golf or other activities. (Pool/spa and front/back yard maintenance included.) Active Adult Living 55+ Community, there is a one time non refundable admin fee of $200 in addition to rent, security deposit and application fee.

(RLNE5481927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 E Ficus Way have any available units?
4404 E Ficus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 E Ficus Way have?
Some of 4404 E Ficus Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 E Ficus Way currently offering any rent specials?
4404 E Ficus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 E Ficus Way pet-friendly?
No, 4404 E Ficus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4404 E Ficus Way offer parking?
No, 4404 E Ficus Way does not offer parking.
Does 4404 E Ficus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 E Ficus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 E Ficus Way have a pool?
Yes, 4404 E Ficus Way has a pool.
Does 4404 E Ficus Way have accessible units?
No, 4404 E Ficus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 E Ficus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 E Ficus Way does not have units with dishwashers.

