4353 E Morrison Ranch Parkway

Fantastic home in the sough after community of Morrison Ranch in Gilbert. *SOLAR PANELS* Formal living, dining room, plus flex room. Nice kitchen featuring granite, kitchen island and plenty of storage. Inside the master suite you will find a lavish, full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Find three other bedrooms and an additional two full bathrooms upstairs along with a loft plus desk/den area. Ceiling fans throughout and utility sink in laundry room that is downstairs. Perfect size grassy backyard with covered patio and sparkling pool. Morrison Ranch has fishing lakes, community parks, volleyball/basketball courts plus playgrounds. Close to the freeway, most amenities and shopping. Location, Location, Location!!