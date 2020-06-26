All apartments in Gilbert
4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive

4348 South Redcliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4348 South Redcliffe Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO ONE LIVED , MOVE-IN READY, BRAND NEW HOME is available for RENT in an upscale community in Gilbert/Chandler. Boasting a fantastic covered front porch perfect to relaxing mornings or sunsets. Light & bright great room floor plan with tile flooring throughout, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and gorgeous Den. Open concept kitchen is outfitted with plenty of cabinets, walk-in pantry, island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting, SS appliances, and granite counters. Beautiful master bedroom offers full bath with separate tub/shower, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet. Backyard has large covered patio and so much potential to get creative & make your own oasis. Very close to freeways, schools, shopping and entertainment! This house is just waiting for you. Don't miss it !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive have any available units?
4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive have?
Some of 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive offers parking.
Does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive have a pool?
No, 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive has units with dishwashers.

