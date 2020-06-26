4348 S REDCLIFFE Drive

Amenities

NO ONE LIVED , MOVE-IN READY, BRAND NEW HOME is available for RENT in an upscale community in Gilbert/Chandler. Boasting a fantastic covered front porch perfect to relaxing mornings or sunsets. Light & bright great room floor plan with tile flooring throughout, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and gorgeous Den. Open concept kitchen is outfitted with plenty of cabinets, walk-in pantry, island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting, SS appliances, and granite counters. Beautiful master bedroom offers full bath with separate tub/shower, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet. Backyard has large covered patio and so much potential to get creative & make your own oasis. Very close to freeways, schools, shopping and entertainment! This house is just waiting for you. Don't miss it !