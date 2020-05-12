All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:44 AM

4347 East Toledo Street

4347 East Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4347 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Month Free or 3 Months Discounted - Your Choice! (After the 3 months discounted rate rent adjusts to $1,900 per month)

If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!

3 bedroom plus large loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with private front driveway. Great room with surround sound. Spacious kitchen with large peninsula, white cabinets with satin nickel hardware, granite countertops, recessed lighting, single bowl sink with upgraded faucet and stainless steel appliances. Wood look tile floors and carpet. Large master and master bath, 9' ceilings, covered patio, coach lights, raised panel interior doors, dual sinks in master and hall bath and much more. Fantastic location 2 miles from The SanTan Village Mall in the Higley School District.

For a self-guided tour go online to Rently.

Rent this home or if you are looking to buy, Trio lease-to-own is also available. No down payment is required.

Go to thinktrio for more details or call 855-USE-TRIO.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 East Toledo Street have any available units?
4347 East Toledo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4347 East Toledo Street have?
Some of 4347 East Toledo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 East Toledo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4347 East Toledo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 East Toledo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4347 East Toledo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4347 East Toledo Street offer parking?
Yes, 4347 East Toledo Street offers parking.
Does 4347 East Toledo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 East Toledo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 East Toledo Street have a pool?
No, 4347 East Toledo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4347 East Toledo Street have accessible units?
No, 4347 East Toledo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 East Toledo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 East Toledo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

