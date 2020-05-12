4347 East Toledo Street

Amenities

1 Month Free or 3 Months Discounted - Your Choice! (After the 3 months discounted rate rent adjusts to $1,900 per month)



If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!



3 bedroom plus large loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with private front driveway. Great room with surround sound. Spacious kitchen with large peninsula, white cabinets with satin nickel hardware, granite countertops, recessed lighting, single bowl sink with upgraded faucet and stainless steel appliances. Wood look tile floors and carpet. Large master and master bath, 9' ceilings, covered patio, coach lights, raised panel interior doors, dual sinks in master and hall bath and much more. Fantastic location 2 miles from The SanTan Village Mall in the Higley School District.



For a self-guided tour go online to Rently.



Rent this home or if you are looking to buy, Trio lease-to-own is also available. No down payment is required.



Go to thinktrio for more details or call 855-USE-TRIO.

