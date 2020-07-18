4343 E Encinas Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single family house with a pool in Gilbert. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment. New floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaping and weekly pool service is included.



Resident is responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.



Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



No Pets Allowed



