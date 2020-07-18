All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4343 E Encinas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4343 E Encinas Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

4343 E Encinas Ave

4343 E Encinas Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4343 E Encinas Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single family house with a pool in Gilbert. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment. New floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaping and weekly pool service is included.

Resident is responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 E Encinas Ave have any available units?
4343 E Encinas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 E Encinas Ave have?
Some of 4343 E Encinas Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 E Encinas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4343 E Encinas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 E Encinas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4343 E Encinas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4343 E Encinas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4343 E Encinas Ave offers parking.
Does 4343 E Encinas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 E Encinas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 E Encinas Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4343 E Encinas Ave has a pool.
Does 4343 E Encinas Ave have accessible units?
No, 4343 E Encinas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 E Encinas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 E Encinas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College