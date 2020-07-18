4343 E Encinas Ave

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single family house with a pool in Gilbert. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment. New floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaping and weekly pool service is included.
Resident is responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5907218)