Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

4340 East Jasper Drive

4340 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4340 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful stand-alone Townhome with two-car garage. Located Near Recker and Ray! Completely detached, 3 bed /2 bath unit. Spacious, bright unit with vaulted ceilings. Move-in ready with tons of upgrades! Located in desirable Gardens neighborhood in Gilbert. Walk to heated pool! Situated near grass area. Lock and leave, HOA takes care of all landscaping. Must see!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at ww.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 East Jasper Drive have any available units?
4340 East Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 East Jasper Drive have?
Some of 4340 East Jasper Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 East Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4340 East Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 East Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 East Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4340 East Jasper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4340 East Jasper Drive offers parking.
Does 4340 East Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 East Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 East Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4340 East Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 4340 East Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4340 East Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 East Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 East Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

