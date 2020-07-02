4340 East Jasper Drive

Amenities

Beautiful stand-alone Townhome with two-car garage. Located Near Recker and Ray! Completely detached, 3 bed /2 bath unit. Spacious, bright unit with vaulted ceilings. Move-in ready with tons of upgrades! Located in desirable Gardens neighborhood in Gilbert. Walk to heated pool! Situated near grass area. Lock and leave, HOA takes care of all landscaping. Must see!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.