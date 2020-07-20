All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:55 PM

4323 East Ivanhoe Street

4323 East Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4323 East Ivanhoe Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashley Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3d Tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vZRycSok7vK

Beautifully renovated Shea home. 4 bed + den, 3 bath in highly desirable Ashley Heights! Great curb appeal with stone accents & covered porch. Exceptional interior showcasing tile and wood floors, den/office with glass French doors and full bath downstairs. Remodeled kitchen boasting slab granite counters, breakfast bar, travertine and glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. The spacious master bedroom offers luxurious master bath with tile surround corner tub and frameless glass shower with dual shower heads, double sinks, and his and hers walk-in closets. Incredible backyard featuring covered patio, fenced play pool, large grassy area and separate seating area with firepit. Pool service is included in lease price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
4323 East Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 4323 East Ivanhoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 East Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
4323 East Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 East Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 East Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
No, 4323 East Ivanhoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 East Ivanhoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
Yes, 4323 East Ivanhoe Street has a pool.
Does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 4323 East Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 East Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 East Ivanhoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
