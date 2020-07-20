4323 East Ivanhoe Street

Amenities
3d Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vZRycSok7vK
Beautifully renovated Shea home. 4 bed + den, 3 bath in highly desirable Ashley Heights! Great curb appeal with stone accents & covered porch. Exceptional interior showcasing tile and wood floors, den/office with glass French doors and full bath downstairs. Remodeled kitchen boasting slab granite counters, breakfast bar, travertine and glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. The spacious master bedroom offers luxurious master bath with tile surround corner tub and frameless glass shower with dual shower heads, double sinks, and his and hers walk-in closets. Incredible backyard featuring covered patio, fenced play pool, large grassy area and separate seating area with firepit. Pool service is included in lease price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
