Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

431 E Silver Creek Rd

431 East Silver Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

431 East Silver Creek Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Morning Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
431 E Silver Creek Rd Available 01/31/20 Gilbert 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Fireplace, Pool & RV Parking - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JANUARY 31, 2020
(Please call to schedule appointments to view property)

2,498 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3 Bath - Upgraded Home Backs Up To A Green Belt - Close to Community Park - Open Family Room/Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances - Large Kitchen Window View into Back Yard - Ceiling Fans - Family Room with FIREPLACE and Wet Bar - Separate Living Room w/Souring Vaulted Ceilings and Stairs Leading up to All Bedrooms - Master Bedroom has Door Leading to Large Private Balcony, Separate Shower & Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet, Bathrooms Tiled with Granite Counters - Back Yard has Covered Patio, Fenced Pool w/Full Pool Service and RV Gate w/Concrete Slab RV Parking. Water System in both Front & Back Yard - 2 Bay Electric Garage w/Openers. The Property is Located Near a Railroad Track.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

DIRECTIONS: GILBERT & ELLIOT - East of Gilbert on Elliot, South on Morning Ridge, West on Aveinda Sierra Madre, Left on Morning Ridge, Curves Around and Turns into Silver Creek.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Gilbert Water

SCHOOLS: Gilbert, Mesquite, Gilbert

Rent $1,895.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per month
$1,895.00 Security Deposit
$500.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE1924477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 E Silver Creek Rd have any available units?
431 E Silver Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 E Silver Creek Rd have?
Some of 431 E Silver Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 E Silver Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
431 E Silver Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 E Silver Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 431 E Silver Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 431 E Silver Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 431 E Silver Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 431 E Silver Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 E Silver Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 E Silver Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 431 E Silver Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 431 E Silver Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 431 E Silver Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 431 E Silver Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 E Silver Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
