431 E Silver Creek Rd Gilbert 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Fireplace, Pool & RV Parking



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JANUARY 31, 2020

2,498 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3 Bath - Upgraded Home Backs Up To A Green Belt - Close to Community Park - Open Family Room/Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances - Large Kitchen Window View into Back Yard - Ceiling Fans - Family Room with FIREPLACE and Wet Bar - Separate Living Room w/Souring Vaulted Ceilings and Stairs Leading up to All Bedrooms - Master Bedroom has Door Leading to Large Private Balcony, Separate Shower & Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet, Bathrooms Tiled with Granite Counters - Back Yard has Covered Patio, Fenced Pool w/Full Pool Service and RV Gate w/Concrete Slab RV Parking. Water System in both Front & Back Yard - 2 Bay Electric Garage w/Openers. The Property is Located Near a Railroad Track.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer



DIRECTIONS: GILBERT & ELLIOT - East of Gilbert on Elliot, South on Morning Ridge, West on Aveinda Sierra Madre, Left on Morning Ridge, Curves Around and Turns into Silver Creek.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Gilbert Water



SCHOOLS: Gilbert, Mesquite, Gilbert



Rent $1,895.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per month

$1,895.00 Security Deposit

$500.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

