4281 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly

This well maintained low-maintenance condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths +open loft w/closet. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, oak cabinets and ALL appliances are included. Brand new Stainless steel appliances will be included prior to move-in. Full size washer/dryer located inside. Newer carpet and ceiling fans thru out. Beautiful master planned community offers 3 community pools, BBQ ramadas, tot lots, sport courts and lots of walking paths. Prime Gilbert location - within minutes to San Tan Mall, expressways and restaurants. Dog allowed w/owner approval. NO CATS/NO SMOKING. Move-in ready and available now! Please note there is not a backyard/private patio.