4271 S Splendor Court

Power Ranch Home! - This home is the one you been waiting for! This Power Ranch home is a 3/2 and has everything your looking for! Low maintains front and backyard! To see this home today, call Robert at 480-254-7106
(RLNE5063177)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
