4255 E CLOUDBURST Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Power Ranch amenities plus ''room to roam''! Large 5bdrm/3ba, 2-sty home with a private pool! Living room/Dining Room, Family Room open to Eat-In Kitchen overlooking refreshing pool in the backyard. One bedroom and bath down. Master Suite plus three other bedrooms up. Home is situated in a Cul-de-Sac and backs to Power Ranch elementary school. Power Ranch is known for it's location and amenities. Community has two separate pool/spa areas, Community Clubhouse with a Catch-and-Release lake, tennis courts, playgrounds and parks, schools, church, an abundance of restaurants and shopping near, hospitals, and access to freeways.