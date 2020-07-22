4238 E HARVARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3b+den/2b home with plenty of upgrades; custom tile, full bar in the den, granite countertops, stone fireplace & many other custom touches throughout the home. Beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, with general landscape service provided. This home is a must-see!!! This home is located within walking distance to schools.Property Available 11/15/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1245/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin