All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4238 E HARVARD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4238 E HARVARD Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

4238 E HARVARD Avenue

4238 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4238 East Harvard Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3b+den/2b home with plenty of upgrades; custom tile, full bar in the den, granite countertops, stone fireplace & many other custom touches throughout the home. Beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, with general landscape service provided. This home is a must-see!!! This home is located within walking distance to schools.Property Available 11/15/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1245/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue have any available units?
4238 E HARVARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue have?
Some of 4238 E HARVARD Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 E HARVARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4238 E HARVARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 E HARVARD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4238 E HARVARD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4238 E HARVARD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 E HARVARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4238 E HARVARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4238 E HARVARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 E HARVARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4238 E HARVARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College