Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4232 E BRUCE Court
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

4232 E BRUCE Court

4232 E Bruce Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4232 E Bruce Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Why rent an apartment with noisy neighbors and shared open parking when you can live in your very own home for little more!? Private yard, private garage and no shared walls! Lovely great room home in beautiful neighborhood. Home interior has just been completely repainted and new carpet installed. Pure luxury! Two split bedrooms and a den off the great room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the north-facing rear covered patio.Ceramic tile flooring, dark-stained cabinets, black appliances. Inside laundry room allows for gas or electric dryer. Furnace and water heater are natural gas. Located on a cul-de-sac with community playground, greenbelt and fountain just two doors down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 E BRUCE Court have any available units?
4232 E BRUCE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4232 E BRUCE Court have?
Some of 4232 E BRUCE Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 E BRUCE Court currently offering any rent specials?
4232 E BRUCE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 E BRUCE Court pet-friendly?
No, 4232 E BRUCE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4232 E BRUCE Court offer parking?
Yes, 4232 E BRUCE Court offers parking.
Does 4232 E BRUCE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 E BRUCE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 E BRUCE Court have a pool?
No, 4232 E BRUCE Court does not have a pool.
Does 4232 E BRUCE Court have accessible units?
No, 4232 E BRUCE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 E BRUCE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4232 E BRUCE Court has units with dishwashers.
