4232 E BRUCE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Why rent an apartment with noisy neighbors and shared open parking when you can live in your very own home for little more!? Private yard, private garage and no shared walls! Lovely great room home in beautiful neighborhood. Home interior has just been completely repainted and new carpet installed. Pure luxury! Two split bedrooms and a den off the great room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the north-facing rear covered patio.Ceramic tile flooring, dark-stained cabinets, black appliances. Inside laundry room allows for gas or electric dryer. Furnace and water heater are natural gas. Located on a cul-de-sac with community playground, greenbelt and fountain just two doors down.